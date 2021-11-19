Home comforts: A look at the story so far down Pilgrim Way as Boston United return to the Jakemans Community Stadium to face Chorley - in pictures

Boston United return to the Jakemans Community Stadium to host Chorley on Saturday, 21 days after their last home game, a 2-0 victory against Hereford. The Pilgrims' home form has been a major positive this season, undefeated since their opening day defeat to Spennymoor. Here's the story of the season so far at the JCS...
1. Pre-season
Fans got to see Boston in their new home for the first time in pre-season, witnessing a win against Lincoln City, a draw with Norwich City U23sand defeats to Notts County and Grimsby Town. Photo: Oliver Atkin
2. Boston United 1 Spennymoor Town 2
Danny Elliott looked to have salvaged a point from the spot, but a late finish saw Spennymoor Town leave the JCS with a 2-1 victory. Photo: Oliver Atkin
3. Boston United 2 Curzon Ashton 1
It was late drama as Fraser Preston netted a stoppage-time winner for Boston. Danny Elliott was also on target. Photo: Oliver Atkin
4. Boston United 6 Corby Town 0
Braces from Scot Garner and Danny Elliott helped United beat Corby Town 6-0 in the FA Cup. Jordan Burrow and Fraser Preston also netted as youth teamer Finlay Armond made his first-team debut. Photo: Oliver Atkin