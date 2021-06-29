Home comforts for Brigg Town

Brigg Town.

Brigg Town have been handed a home tie in the first round of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League Cup.

The Zebras will host Hallam FC on August 11 (KO 7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Town will also kick off their NCEL Division One campaign at home.

It has been confirmed their opening contest of the season will be against Glasshoughton Welfare at the EC Surfacing Stadium on July 31 (KO 3pm).

The Zebras kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 4-3 victory over visitors Grimsby Borough on Saturday.

