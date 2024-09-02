Home draw for Gainsborough Trinity in FA Cup after knocking out AFC Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gainsborough Trinity progressed in the Emirates FA Cup with a 2-1 First Qualifying Round win over AFC Telford United at the Kal Group Stadium on Saturday, writes Rob Hughes.

Their reward in Monday's draw was another home tie against Grantham Town.

The Holy Blues named an very strong squad of 18 for Saturday's fixture which manager, Russ Wilcox paid tribute to, saying: “We’ve got a good squad here at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You only have to look at the bench, it’s a toss of the coin between some of the players who start.” That competition for places will serve Trinity well as the season progresses.

Gainsborough players surround the referee following a bad tackle in Saturday's FA Cup tie. Photo by Mike Sheridan.

A dominant display had Wilcox positive about his side's progress.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be through, but we made hard work of it,” he said.

“We should have been out of sight. We played some scintillating football, particularly in the first 25 minutes and they had to match us up. But we’re through into the next round and have another home draw.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declan Howe opened the scoring inside 19 second, before seeing his spot kick saved four minutes later, as Gainsborough flew out of the traps early doors.

“We had chance after chance, ahead inside 20 seconds, a penalty in the first five that the keeper saves,” said Wilcox.

“The only person who doesn’t miss a penalty is the person not taking one – but you take that – and we could have gone three or four up.

Not extending the lead, before being pegged back, the boss admitted some dissatisfaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was disappointed with the goal again. We just need to iron out those little bits and bobs that we are not doing quite right, but over the 90 minutes we fully deserved the victory.”

Lewis Butroid eventually popped up at the back post to win the tie for the Holy Blues, setting up the tie against Grantham.

The fixture to be played on Saturday 14th September, meaning Trinity’s scheduled Northern Premier League away fixture against Macclesfield will now be rearranged.

Trinity are at home to Lancaster City on Saturday, before travelling to Matlock Town on Tuesday evening as the season enters the second month and the hectic fixture schedule shows no sign of abating.