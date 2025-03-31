​Home, sweet home for a change as Skegness take the points

Skegness Town manager, Chris Rawlinson

​Chris Rawlinson was pleased to see his Skegness Town side bury some home demons on Saturday after they beat Belper United 1-0.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was only the fifth time in 18 attempts that Skegness had won at the MKM Stadium, the winner coming from Tom Ward just three minutes in.

And Rawlinson felt it was a good morale boost going into the final five games of the campaign.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I was pleased with the win because it’s well-documented our home form hasn’t been good enough in any way, shape or form.

"Belper were similar to ourselves in probably not having a great deal to play for, but we got an early goal and hit the bar a couple of times in a game with otherwise very few chances.

"It was pleasing, especially in the week we’d had with young Dakara Wifa having gone back to continue his scholarship with Lincoln City and Rio Molyneaux having gone to step four [with Grimsby Borough] which was one of those situations where we’d never hold anyone back if it’s the right move for them and he’s done great for us this year.

"Jordan Smith came back in and gave us a new enthusiasm up top and it sets us up for three games against the bottom three sides.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bottom-of-the-table Shirebrook Town were due to host Skegness on Tuesday night, after this week’s Standard had gone to press, with that game having been rescheduled following its abandonment ten days previously.

Skegness then go to third-from-bottom Gresley Rovers on Saturday, before hosting second-from-bottom Kimberley Miners Welfare a week later.

Rawlinson added: “It won’t be easy as those teams are fighting for their lives and we’ve got nothing to play for but I’m hell bent on finishing in the top ten if we can.

"We’ve finished ninth, ninth and fifth since being back at this level so ideally we’d like to finish at the same sort of level. We’re taking nothing lightly and there are no thoughts of the holidays just yet.”