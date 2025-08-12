Horncastle all set for big kick-off

Horncastle have enjoyed a positive pre-season. Photo: Rob Savage.

​Horncastle Town finally get their league season under way on Friday night when they host Sleaford Town Development in the Lincolnshire Premier League.

The Wongers have enjoyed an encouraging pre-season and will now look to build on what was also a positive end to the last campaign under joint-bosses John and Will Rawdon.

And John says the team is raring to go as the competitive action starts.

He said: “We’re really happy with the way pre-season has gone.

"We finished off last weekend with a bonding session as we felt the seven friendlies we’d played was enough, from which we’d learned loads of lessons, got valuable fitness in the legs and worked on everything ready for the opening game.

"I’m really happy with the squad. We have lost a couple but have made two big signings this week with Alfie Vickers signed from Grimoldby and Robbie Cope from Coningsby, and there are one or two others we’re trying to get done by Friday.

"We’re really looking forward to the opening game – playing on The Wong on a Friday is always good with decent crowds and hopefully good weather, so we’re 100 per cent set and ready to go.

"We don’t know a great deal about Sleaford as I think they’ve had a complete change from last season in terms of management and players, and they’ll be young and energetic given they’re now a development side so everyone will be out of the blocks at 100mph.

"So we’re expecting a frantic start but we’ll tell our lads we expect them to deal with that and then get control of the game.

"But overall, Will and I are really content with our squad and preparations and feel the new signings we’ve added have strengthened us in all areas.”

Following the opener, Horncastle will then have a week’s break before going to Spilsby Town on Saturday, August 23.