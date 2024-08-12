Horncastle are raring to go as new season begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Horncastle Town get the new Lincolnshire Premier League season under way on Friday night as Ruston Sports visit The Wong.

​It will see the first competitive action for Horncastle under new joint-managers John and Will Rawdon, the brothers having overseen an encouraging pre-season that ended with a 0-0 draw against Lincoln City U18s at the weekend.

And Will says the team is now raring to go ahead of the opening game, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

He said: “Ruston finished third last season and have a good team. We’re under no illusion as to how difficult the task is going to be to get something from the game.

Will Rawdon says Horncastle are ready for a tough test this weekend.

"We are the underdogs, however we feel like the lads have prepared as well as they can and we know our lads will fight for each other, for the shirt and ultimately for the town.

"So it’ll be a good game and I hope we’ll be well supported once again as we have been throughout the whole of pre-season.”

On the Lincoln game, Rawdon said it again provided a useful test for Horncastle’s young side, in line with the other matches played over the summer.

He said: “We’d like to thank Lincoln for sending a team over for the game. It was a great crowd and they also sent first team players Jovon Makama and Lewis Montsma who watched from the side and interacted with the fans which was fantastic so we really appreciate that.

"It was a good game. Lincoln were very dynamic and fluid in possession. However, we were well organised and kept our shape which stifled most of their attacks.

"They had a goal disallowed but we also had one that crossed the line but wasn’t given. We kept going right to the end and in the context of the game, it was a fair result and both groups of players got great experience from it.

"We feel like we put the right pre-season schedule together in terms of fixtures, with a mixed bag of results which is fantastic as we’ve achieved the aim of giving the club and our players a slice of realism in terms of where we are and how well they’ve matched up against clubs and players from levels above.”

Horncastle’s second game will be at home to Grimsby Borough Reserves on August 24.