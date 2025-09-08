Horncastle boss delighted as they hit six in cup triumph

Molice Harry struck a hat-trick in Saturday's win. Photo: Rob Savage.

​Joint-boss John Rawdon was delighted with his Horncastle Town side’s ruthlessness as they won 6-0 at Wyberton Reserves in the League Cup on Saturday.​

​Molice Harry hit a hat-trick in the demolition, with other goals coming via Liam Cotton, Toby Cotton and an own goal.

And Rawdon said it was a fine performance throughout.

He said: “We were really pleased with both the result and the performance.

"We needed a reaction from losing against Spilsby in the last league game, and the lads gave us exactly that.

"We were missing a couple of key players through injury so had to shuffle the pack, and Wyberton caught us cold early on and should have taken the lead but hit the crossbar.

"But I was really happy with how we responded to that. We woke up and completely took control of the game, playing some good football, moving the ball well and starting to ask questions of Wyberton straight away.”

Harry’s opener was a true poacher’s goal, slotting home a rebound after Alec Enderby’s header hit the post. The second was all individual industry as Harry conjured a chance from nothing and again found the bottom corner.

Town made it 3-0 when Toby Cotton’s free-kick took a deflection which fell kindly for brother Liam to score.

An unlucky own goal made it 4-0 in the second-half before Toby Cotton applied an accomplished finish at the back post for 5-0 after a flowing move. Harry’s hat-trick came with five minutes remaining as he hit an unstoppable volley which went in off the crossbar.

Rawdon added: “It was a really positive result. It wasn’t a walk in the park as Wyberton had their chances and on another day would have taken a couple of them, but I think overall we were strong and fully deserved the emphatic win.”

Horncastle now have another break from action before they host Lincoln United Development in the league on Wednesday, September 17.​