Horncastle boss hails 'great occasion' after

Action from Horncastle's win over Boston U19s on Friday. Photo: Rob Savage.

​Horncastle Town joint-boss John Rawdon was delighted with his side’s performance as they saw off a young Boston United side on Friday.

​The teams competed for the John Rawdon Snr Memorial Trophy, in memory of the Wongers’ management team’s father who played for both clubs.

And reflecting on an emotional night for himself and his brother Will, John Jnr was pleased with the result.

He said: "It was a really great occasion for the club with a 500-plus crowd which made it a really good atmosphere for a pre-season friendly.

"It was good for our lads and I imagine the young Boston lads got good experience from it as well.

"They were a young, energetic side, as we knew they would be, and they probably had more of the ball throughout the contest and forced more corners and offensive pressure on us, but we dealt with it really well.

"In the end, our game plan nullified them a bit and we began to come more into the match and create our own chances.

"Our young lads did really well again – Noah Janney in midfield was man-of-the-match with another goal and we had a plethora of young lads involved with Max Danby making his debut and Sam Thomsett getting a run out too, and ultimately we deserved the win and it was great for both clubs to celebrate what it was all about.”

Horncastle take on Lincoln City U18s on Wednesday (7th), that being the last friendly before the new Lincolnshire League Premier Division season starts on Friday, August 16 with a home game against Ruston Sports.

Rawden added: "I think Lincoln will be the hardest game we’re going to face in this pre-season but we want to be tested so we’re going to enjoy it and work hard. They’ve gone to sides higher up the pyramid and got some really good results so we’re expecting a runaround but that’s what we want.

"More young lads will be involved again so that will build on what the club is trying to do in terms of progressing our young players to first team football here and then hopefully beyond.”

Entry to Wednesday’s game is free and the club’s bar will be open.