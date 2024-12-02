Horncastle boss is positive despite cup loss to Colts

John Rawdon took heart from aspects of Horncastle's display on Saturday.

​John Rawdon felt there were positives to take from Horncastle Town’s County Cup defeat to Crowle Colts on Saturday.

​The Wongers lost 2-0 to a side currently top of, and unbeaten in, the Lincolnshire Premier League and who had won 4-0 at Horncastle in the league six weeks previously.

And joint-boss Rawdon felt that despite the result, Horncastle gave a good account of themselves.

He said: “On the balance of the whole game the result was probably a fair one but we certainly weren’t overawed by the best team in the league.

"Crowle dominated the first-half and we had to soak up a lot of pressure and defend well – Crowle got around 10 or 11 corners and were more likely to score which they did, although ironically prior to that we probably had the best chance of the game when we hit the crossbar and at times asked questions and were competing with them.

"We re-grouped in the second-half and had a go at them and played well, working hard and battling for each other on the pitch.

“We didn’t create too many chances but the two or three we did were good chances and we could well have had an equaliser.

"But we didn’t which is how it goes sometimes, then we had a player sent off with about ten minutes to go, and the writing was probably on the wall then and it was a little bit too much of a mountain to climb, and they got a late goal to finish the game off.”

Next up for Horncastle is a home game with Lincoln Moorlands Railway in the league on Saturday who are two points and two places behind the Wongers in the table.

Rawdon added: “They’re one of the biggest clubs at this level and are near the bottom, but I don’t think they’ll be there come the end of the season.

"They’ll start putting performances and results together to pick up points over Christmas and the new year so we certainly won’t be taking them lightly on Saturday and have to be at our best.”