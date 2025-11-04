Horncastle boss laments 'worst display so far' in defeat

Horncastle are in need of league wins in the coming weeks. Photo: Rob Savage.

​John Rawdon felt Horncastle Town’s display in the 3-1 defeat at Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday was the poorest he’s seen from them so far this season.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The result left Horncastle without a win in ten league games following their opening day victory over Sleaford and they ended the weekend in 12th spot with eight points to their name.

And the Wongers’ joint-boss was disappointed by what he’d seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was our worst performance of the season by far. We didn’t turn up, didn’t apply ourselves and got what we deserved.

"I could make excuses including that the squad is depleted because it is. We’ve lost Finn Hipkin to Skegness Town Reserves and we have an injury list that is quite extensive, but the squad we had available and what we put out was more than capable of getting a result.

"Grimsby Borough is a great place to play, with good facilities and playing under the lights on a Friday night, but we couldn’t use that environment to make us play well.

"Ironically we started OK and defensively were fairly solid, and had the first clear cut chance of the game along with a couple of half chances, but we didn’t deal with Borough getting the ball wide and into the box and they went 1-0 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It then became a poor, scrappy game with no quality on show but they scored a similar goal where we’ve not dealt with a ball over the top and we have to defend better.

"We then lost our centre-forward Liam Cotton injured and didn’t really have any forward options on the bench so we had to shuffle the pack to chase the game.

"A change of shape helped us and we asked a few more questions after half-time and Aiden Willerton headed a goal back, but then they scored another similar goal to go 3-1 and the game was effectively over.

"There were a few good performances but it was a disappointing night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horncastle now prepare for more Friday night action as they host Fulbeck United at the Wong with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Rawdon added: “We’ll now be playing the teams around us so we have to go and get something. The team is being prepared the best we can and despite the squad being a bit depleted, I want a reaction from the players and they know that."