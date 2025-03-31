Horncastle boss - We should have won the game

Action from Saturday's draw with Cleethorpes. Photo: Rob Savage.

​Joint-boss John Rawdon was disappointed his Horncastle Town side couldn’t make the most of a numerical disadvantage as they drew 2-2 at home to Cleethorpes Town Reserves on Saturday.

After going behind early on, the Wongers battled back to lead but despite the visitors having two players sent off, a late penalty brought them level.

And Rawdon felt Horncastle should have taken more from the game as they made it four points from their last two outings.​

"It was a relatively good point for us although I felt we should have won the game,” he said.

"Cleethorpes came with a young, energetic side and with a couple of players who will potentially go on and play for their first team or at least at a higher level.

"We didn’t start well and were a goal down after a minute, but how we responded to that was magnificent. When you’re a young side near the bottom and go a goal down, people’s heads can soon drop, but we kicked into life, started to play and took relative control of the game.

"We equalised through Will [Rawdon – joint manager] who scored direct from a corner – he says he meant it but I’m not too sure!

"Then we got on top and Liam Cotton, who we’d put back up front, scored a sublime goal as he cut inside, beat his man and curled the ball into the far corner.

"It wasn’t a particularly feisty game but they then a player sent off and to be honest, that seemed to undo us which is probably the biggest disappointment.

"We couldn’t kick on in the second-half and finish them off, so credit to Cleethorpes who got a penalty late on to level things up and the game then petered out, though Cleethorpes had another player sent off before the end and we couldn’t find the killer edge to win the game.”

Horncastle are currently three points ahead of the bottom two in the Lincolnshire Premier League and go to fifth-placed Ruston Sports on Saturday.

They’ll end the season with away games at current bottom side Lincoln United Development and Lincoln Moorlands Railway, before hosting the Challenge Cup final with league leaders Nettleham on Saturday, April 26.