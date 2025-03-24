Horncastle boss - Win had been coming

Molice Harry (left) and Scott Lowman were joint Horncastle man-of-the-match on Saturday.

​Joint-boss Will Rawdon was full of praise for Horncastle Town after they won 2-1 at Louth Town Reserves on Saturday.

​The win was only Horncastle’s fourth in the Lincolnshire Premier League this season and moved them off the bottom of the table.

And after falling to two consecutive 3-2 defeats at Immingham Town and Skegness Town Reserves in the previous seven days, Rawdon says he was pleased to have picked up a win.

He said: "First and foremost thank you to those who travelled to support us. They made up the majority of spectators on the day which gave the lads some extra legs.

“We started where we left off against Skegness in midweek, on the front foot and working really hard to get around the pitch.

“We were knocking on the door early on and managed to break the deadlock from a Liam Cotton flick on. Molice Harry, through relentless work rate hunted their defender down and took the ball of him to round the keeper and put the ball in the net.

“We controlled the game, going into the half time break 1-0 up.

“The second half was much of the same with chances going begging. We knew Louth weren’t great at defending set pieces so any quality ball into the box would give us a chance. Lo and behold Liam Cotton scored a great header from our corner.

“Louth did come back at us and managed to get themselves a goal but the lads at the back were assured all afternoon with not too much troubling us.

“Lewis Burnchall came back into the side in goal and gave us a real presence so special mention to him.

“I have to be honest, the result was coming given our recent performances. The scoreline should have been more.

“As a management team we are pleased as we have told the lads that this group is capable but have keep on doing the basics and don’t get complacent with smaller details which for us have cost us points over the course of the season.”

Horncastle play their final home game of the season on Saturday against Cleethorpes Town Reserves. The reverse fixture earlier on in the season finished 3-3 with Rawdon adding he is hopeful of another big crowd in a clash which is important for both sides.