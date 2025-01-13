Horncastle hope the wait for a game will be over

Will Rawdon says Horncastle are more than ready for a return to action.

​Joint-boss Will Rawdon says Horncastle Town will be raring to go this weekend as they hope for a first competitive match since December 13.

​Last weekend’s cup game at Sleaford Reserves was postponed due to a frozen pitch, and having had no scheduled games over Christmas it’s meant a very quiet spell for the Wongers.

But with the help of some friendly games to help stave off any rustiness, Rawdon says he and his fellow boss, brother John, will look forward to the trip to Crowle Colts on Saturday in the Lincolnshire Premier League.

He said: "We played a friendly with Fulbeck United from the league below us which was useful and we were able to use a few reserve and youth players too and try a couple of formations out.

"The blew out the cobwebs from Christmas time and got the lads back together, and since then we’ve been able to train on a 3G surface at Market Rasen which has made a big difference to our sessions.

"Like many others, our game on Saturday was then called off late on Friday but John and I managed to secure a game only for that to also fall foul of the weather in the morning, as even though it was going to be on a 3G, it was an 11am kick-off and the frost was too harsh.

"So it gave the lads another weekend with their families and on Tuesday night (14th) we’ve managed to secure a friendly with Wyberton Reserves – we’ll have a few missing as a couple play for Boston United U18s on the Wednesday and two or three others won’t be able to feature either.

"We’ll look forward to Crowle as we know it’ll be a tough test but we’ve played them twice already this season in league and cup, and both times – especially the second game – we have gone toe-to-toe with them even though we lost both games.

"We know and they know that if we come prepared, we’ll give them a good game and as I always say when it comes to games against the top sides, who knows what can happen on the day?”