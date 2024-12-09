Horncastle joint-boss disappointed by defeat to Moorlands

Horncastle Town bosses John (left) and Will Rawdon.

​Horncastle Town joint-boss Will Rawdon felt his side let themselves down as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday.

​A win could have seen the Wongers pushing for a top six spot going into the new year, but the loss drew their opponents to within a point of Horncastle in the bottom three.

And Rawdon was unhappy with the display, with Horncastle netting through midfielder Toby Cotton after the visitors had gone two goals in front.

He said: “The weather made things tricky for both sides and was pretty brutal – I’ve not been involved in a game like that for a very long time – but it was the same for both sides.

"Lincoln’s goals in the first-half came from our keeper being caught out by the wind for one of them as he went to catch the ball but misjudged it and the wind took it into our goal, then the second one saw us forced to play out from the back given the wind and we’ve had some success with that this season, but one of our players got caught on the ball and they sucker-punched us.

"We pulled one back with a good press in midfield and then the ball breaking to Toby in their box after a richochet and he slotted it into the corner and we looked like we had our tails up.

"We had the momentum for large parts of the second-half and looked threatening but couldn’t find the second goal, and fair play to Lincoln who defended well and shut up shop to get the three points.

"We can’t have any complaints or make any excuses. Yes, we had to make a couple of changes but we wanted to get the game on, even in those conditions, and we came up very short.”

Horncastle now have one more game, at home to Barton Town Reserves on Friday who sit just a point above the Wongers, before a long break until January 11 for their next scheduled fixture.

"There are going to be some more changes for Friday night as we go into the last game before the Christmas break.

"I find it very strange. It’s the first time I’ve not had to play around Christmas and new year, but I guess it gives us the chance to spend it more with family and friends.”