Horncastle plan a busy pre-season as they aim to continue momentum

​Horncastle Town joint-manager John Rawdon says pre-season plans are coming together well as the Wongers’ players and staff take a well-earned summer break.

Town ended the season in positive fashion and will be looking to continue that momentum into the next campaign.

And Rawdon said it’ll be a busy few weeks once players return to training.

​He said: “Our pre-season plans are coming along well and we’ve got some really good games lined up against clubs either from step five or six, which will be confirmed in due course.

“It’ll create a really tough pre-season programme which we’re looking forward to, and we’re just awaiting on the youth teams of Lincoln City, Boston United and Grimsby Town to hopefully confirm games too.

"We’ll also play Woodhall Spa in the Hotchkin Cup which is always a good occasion with a big crowd and also a really competitive game.”

Rawdon added that there will be new faces to arrive at the club too as he and his brother, and fellow joint-manager Will, look to freshen things up.

He added: “We are working hard to retain the lads we want to retain and we’ve offered nearly everyone the chance to come back, and all bar a couple are confirmed so far.

“We’ve already sealed the signings of Brogan Woodham and Matty Woods who both played for Highfield Rangers in the Leicester Senior League last season – they’re two young lads with a lot of potential and who fit the bill of what we’re trying to do in that they’re good young players who are starting out on their journey but who are definitely good enough to make an impact on the first team squad straight away.

"There may be three or four others coming in to strengthen the squad and we have a list of targets and know the type of players we want, but we also want the right characters who understand the demands Will and I put on the team and who want to commit to the cause.”