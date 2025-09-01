Horncastle Town all set for cup battle after break

Horncastle bosses John (left) and Will Rawdon.

​Joint-boss John Rawdon says a break from action hasn’t been to unwelcome as Horncastle Town prepare to return this weekend.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Wongers go to Wyberton Reserves in the Challenge Cup on Saturday having not played since August 23.

And Rawdon says it’s unusually been something he’s welcomed this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Normally I’d say that a break isn’t ideal as you want to be playing week in, week out, but this time we’ve actually been quite glad of it as we’ve been carrying one or two knocks that we wanted to get cleared up, so it’s come at a good time in that respect.

"It’ll allow us to try and get everyone fit for the cup game this week.

"Ironically, after the cup game we’ve then got another break, which is frustrating and I don’t know why the league do it so early in the season, but that’s the powers that be so it is what it is.

"Wyberton are a league below us but we know them well and they have a good team there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know their strengths and that they’re a good competitive and combative team, so we’ll have to be at it to match them and hopefully go and win the game.

"I’m confident that if we go and apply ourselves the way we have done then we’re more than capable of getting a result.

"I’ve been content with the start to the season – the Spilsby result was a disappointment and the sucker-punch at the end compounded that, but we deserved to get something out of it.

"Football doesn’t always work like that so we need to use it as a bit of extra motivation as after this cup game and the break we go into two really big league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lincoln United Development and Fulbeck have both had decent starts to the season, only losing to the top teams.

"Lincoln finished bottom last year but look a lot more competitive this season and have strengthened, while Fulbeck came up from the level below.

"So they’re games we won’t be taking lightly and will be tough tests for us and it’ll show where we’re really at."