Horncastle Town and Woodhall Spa ready for Hotchkin Cup test

Action from Friday's game with Louth Town. Photo: Louth Town FC.

​Horncastle Town joint-boss Will Rawdon took heart from another encouraging run-out last weekend as the Wongers continue their pre-season preparations.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors Louth Town ran out 2-1 winners at The Wong on Friday night despite Archie Offord having headed Horncastle into a 1-0 half-time lead.

But Rawdon felt it was again a good run-out against a higher level side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “​The game against Louth was a great test for us at this stage of pre-season. They had a couple of clear-cut chances midway through the first half and, on another day, might have taken them, but we came through that spell and were pleased with large parts of our overall performance.

"The lads showed real intensity and organisation, particularly out of possession, which is exactly the standard we want to see from this group week in, week out.

“A mention to defender Archie Offord who managed to get in on the action and score a great header from a Toby Cotton corner. It’s something we have only worked on recently so nice to see it come to life.

“In terms of our attacking play, we’re still in the process of fine tuning things and exploring different combinations and partnerships as we build towards the season. All in all, it was a positive performance in what proved to be a strong and physical test.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horncastle now prepare for the annual Hotchkin Cup clash at home to Woodhall Spa on Saturday, an annual charity match that always attracts a big crowd.

Rawdon said: “We’re expecting a different kind of challenge. It’s another great opportunity to build momentum as we approach the final stretch of our pre-season schedule.

"The fixture itself is always a brilliant occasion, and it’s helped foster a strong relationship between both clubs and the wider communities.

"We know everyone will get behind the event as they always do, and for us, it’s another important step in our preparation.”