Horncastle Town announce pre-season schedule

Miller, Willis and Wafula among latest former Boston United players to secure clubs for next season

New date for English Senior Women’s Amateur Championship at Market Rasen GC

Mickey Stones and Allan Ross' side will play five further warm-up games, including the annual John Rawdon Memorial Trophy clash against a youthful Boston United XI.

The Wongers will make the short trip to face RAF Coningsby.

Horncastle Town will kick off their pre-season schedule on Thursday, July 8.