Horncastle Town have been on a poor run of form in October.

Town were beaten 4-1 at Nettleham in the Lincolnshire Football League Premier Division.

But Cotton is confident that performances are not as bad as results may suggest.

“We have no need to panic about anything,” he said.

“It was a tough one to take, but I don't see it as a situation where we need to panic and over think it.

“We are on a bad run but we knew October would be tough when we saw the fixtures, it has been a difficult run.

“We have had all of those games on a Saturday when one of our strikers has been unavailable due to work.

“It has made a big difference, but we have been competitive in the vast majority of the games.

“The timings of the goals killed us on Saturday. We went one down just before half-time, having probably shaded the half.

“We levelled just after the break and then conceded within two minutes. It knocked the stuffing out of us.

“They then scored twice in three minutes after that and put the game to bed.”

The defeat left Cotton reflecting on the fine margins involved.

He also has no complaints with the effort his players are putting in.

“They probably had six decent chances all game and scored four of them,” he added. “We probably have four and scored one. It is fine margins and credit to them for taking their chances.

“We have just been edged out in games we have lost, but we have shown an awful lot of character, grit and resilience.”

Horncastle head to cup action this weekend when they face Peterborough-based Rippingale & Folkingham FC in the League Cup, with Cotton admitting it’s a bit of a journey into the unknown.

“I know nothing about them at all,” he said. “We look at the league they are in, their form and league position.

“They will come here and have a good day out and put us under pressure.