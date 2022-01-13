Horncastle Town have set standard boss Cotton wants for rest of season

Horncastle Town have set a standard. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Andrew Cotton says Horncastle Town have set the standard he expects week-in, week-out for the rest of the season.

The Wongers began the year by holding second-place Appleby Frodingham to a 1-1 draw, Liam Cotton cancelling out Matthew Fowler’s opener.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a much better display, we were right at it from the start,” Cotton said.

“I think it’s very much learning that you have to do that, you don’t get away with being even slightly off it as teams will take their chances quickly and punish you.

“It’s very much the way we have to set up from now on and keep going.”

The result was a complete contrast to their 7-0 defeat to Wyberton prior to Christmas, but it was the performance as much as the scoreline which pleased the manager.

“I think we’d have taken the point beforehand and, on the balance of play, probably deserved all three - but they had the last five minutes pushing on looking for a winner,” Cotton added.

“I was dead proud of them. It was very much a decent point earned.

“We spoke beforehand about mentality. We know there’s ability in the group, and it made a big, big difference.”

The Wongers, currently 14th in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League, have welcomed Erik Rawdon back to the dug-out following his touchline ban, with brother John also joining the coaching team.

Town will now turn their attention to Saturday’s trip to ninth-place Louth (KO 2pm).

The White Wolves won the reverse meeting at The Wong 5-1.

“I was looking at the fixtures we’ve had right from the early season and the Louth game was one I identified as probably one where we let ourselves down,” Cotton said.

“We were really off the pace in that game.