Horncastle Town ready to hit-re-set

The Wongers have a blank weekend.

Andrew Cotton believes a blank weekend is a good opportunity for Horncastle Town to regroup and plan for the rest of the season.

The Wongers are without a match this weekend before two scheduled contests against Keelby United and Brig Town CIC, sides close to them in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

“As for a blank week, I don’t think it’ll do the players any harm,” said Cotton, whose side held second-place Appleby Frodingham and Louth Town after their return to action following the festive period.

“It’ll be a little re-set. We kind of re-set again after Christmas and picked up a couple of decent results.

“I don’t think it’ll do any harm to have another.

“We’ll train in the weeks and me, Erik and John (the Rawdon brothers who also make up the management team) might take in a game.