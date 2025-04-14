Horncastle Town secure safety with win

John Rawdon was delighted with Saturday's win.

Horncastle Town produced another crucial three points on Saturday to secure their place in the Lincolnshire Premier Division for next season.

The Wongers won 2-0 at Lincoln United Development to make it three wins in four games and move six points clear of the bottom two with one game left to play.​

And despite having seven key first team players missing, the Wongers produced a patient display to see off their hosts and take the points.

Rawdon said: “We made hard work of it and to be fair to Lincoln they were probably the better team in the first 30-35 minutes, dominating possession and hitting the post.

"But ultimately, the way we’ve been playing in the last couple of weeks, we’ve been able to find a way to create chances and stay in games and we did exactly that.

"We’d been a threat on the counter-attack and it was from that we got our first goal as it forced a corner from which Scott Lowman scored the opener.

"We regrouped at half-time and kept plugging away despite Lincoln still having the better of the game, and got our rewards with Toby Cotton getting the second goal.

"I’m pleased as that’s back-to-back wins and three wins in the last four unbeaten games, and after six or seven really good performances on the bounce we’re getting the points haul those performances deserve.

"We had six under-18 players start the game, three of whom were making their full debuts, and they were all outstanding against another young and energetic side.”

Horncastle will end their league season on Saturday at Lincoln Moorlands Railway who are a point behind them in the table, and could even make another place should they win the game given ninth-placed Cleethorpes Town Reserves, who are two points ahead, have completed their fixtures.

Rawdon added: “If we can win on Saturday we could finish ninth which is respectable when you consider where we were two months ago.”