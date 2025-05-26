Horncastle Town secure several players for next season

Molice Harry is among those committing to Horncastle next season. Photo: Rob Savage.

​Horncastle Town have begun planning for next season with the retention of several key members of last season’s squad.

The Wongers enjoyed a strong end to the campaign which ultimately saw them finish clear of the relegation zone in the Lincolnshire Football League Premier Division and also reach the League Cup final.

Now, bosses John and Will Rawdon have been busy securing the futures of those who played a big part.

Experienced defender Alec Enderby and goalkeeper Lewis Burchnall were among the first to sign, as has the versatile Scott Lowman.

Striker Brenden Parker will also remain, with defenders Deacon Lee and Archie Offord, winger Reece Pemberton, midfielders Toby Cotton and Lee Wilson and strikers Molice Harry, Liam Cotton and Dalitso Mandson also committing their futures.

Brogan Woodham and Matty Woods, meanwhile, will be new additions to the squad from Highfield Rangers in the Leicester Senior League.

Keeper Burchnall said: “I joined the club 27 years ago and this summer also marks 20 years since I made my first-team debut in our traditional pre-season match against Grimsby Town. I’m proud to have represented the club for so long and hoping to add a few more years to my tally before I hang the gloves up.

" I truly believe we’ve got the talent and potential in this squad to push ourselves back towards the top end of the league table, and I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”

Toby Cotton said: “I wanted to re-sign because I’m determined to help take this club higher and achieve success together. Horncastle has always been my local team, and it’s where I developed after academy football. It’s been my only senior club, and I’m grateful for the opportunities they’ve given me to showcase myself in men’s football.

"I feel this season only showed a glimpse of both my potential and the team’s, and there’s still unfinished business to take care of.”

Striker Molice Harry added: “I’m committing to Horncastle because from my very first game, I felt the fight, energy, and unity in the squad.

“Playing here is a great opportunity for me to grow and push my game forward, while helping the team progress next season. The management team has created an environment that lets players develop and thrive, and I’ve loved working with them.”

