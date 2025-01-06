Horncastle Town set to return to action in cup

John Rawdon hopes to see action for Horncastle this weekend.

​Horncastle Town are hoping for a return to competitive action this weekend after nearly a month without a game.

​The Wongers will go to Sleaford Town Reserves in the Challenge Cup having not played a competitive match since December 13.

And whilst efforts have been made by joint-bosses John and Will Rawdon to keep the squad fresh, John admits he’d much rather have been playing games.

He said: “It’s been a quiet period and we’ve had a long break which isn’t ideal.

"I don’t particularly like watching football too much and would rather be involved with it, but that’s where we are and we’ve managed to have a couple of good training sessions, plus some practice games and a friendly at the weekend.

"That was really good just to blow the cobwebs away and get us ready for the Challenge Cup tie at Sleaford on Saturday.”

Following the game with Sleaford, Horncastle go to Crowle Colts on January 18 but as things stand, won’t have another game until February 8 when they’ll then become more regular once again.

Rawdon added: "I’m looking forward to the challenge in the new year. We’re in a position where we are near the bottom of the league but there aren’t a lot of points between ourselves and mid-table, so we’ve challenged the lads to get a run of results together, pick up some points and get ourselves into mid-table as soon as possible.

"We’d like to have had more points on the board and a few more positive results, but we knew it was going to be this type of campaign and there’s still plenty to play for.

"We’re still in the Challenge Cup and have a tough tie against Sleaford Reserves but we’ll be well prepared and have a chance to go there and win.

"We’ll then have games coming thick and fast in February which will give us a chance to get some points on the board.”