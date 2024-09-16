Horncastle Town's first win delights joint-boss

Reece Pemberton and Fin Hipkin shared the man-of-the-match award, pictured with joint-boss John Rawdon.

​Joint-boss John Rawdon was delighted after seeing Horncastle Town record their first league win of the season last weekend.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wongers saw off hosts Barton Town Reserves 2-1 on Saturday thanks to goals in each half from Scott Lowman and Toby Cotton’s penalty.

And Rawdon paid tribute to his players following the victory which came after a draw and three defeats in the season up to last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was fully deserved as the lads played really well.

"They did exactly what we asked of them and we got our reward for a hard-working team performance.

"Once again, young lads really excelled – we had four 17-year-olds in the squad, plus a 19-year-old, that all acquitted themselves superbly.

"It’s really good to see and they’re proving that they’re ready to play at this level of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it’s important to praise the ‘old guard’ too – goalkeeper Lewis Burchnall was absolutely outstanding, Alec Enderby has come back into the side and solidified us where we’ve been lacking in the last couple of games, and likewise captain Scott Lowman controlled midfield really well and won the physical battle in there, which allowed the young players to get on the ball and express themselves.

"I was really pleased with the goals – Scott scored from a set piece which is what we’ve been asking for the lads to do in terms of being more of a threat, then Toby Cotton was rewarded for a good, consistent couple of games with the goal from the penalty spot.

"Barton got back in the game and made life hard for us but we stood up to the test and defended really well.”

Horncastle were due to go to Wyberton on Wednesday night, after this week’s News went to press, but then have a break until October 5 before they go to Nettleham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rawdon added: “Wyberton will be a real test and we’ve got to improve in areas to be able to build on the performance from the weekend.

"But we’ve got nothing to lose and are a side in transition, so we’ll go out there, give everything we’ve got and hopefully get another good performance and result.”​