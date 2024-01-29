​Horncastle Town’s tough season continues but girls are league champions

Horncastle Town Girls U16s are pictured with their coaches having won their league at the weekend.

Horncastle have so far won 11 of their 12 games this season, and have secured the title with two games still to play.

So far, they have scored a remarkable 101 goals, conceding just ten, their last win being an 11-0 success against Swift Juniors. Wins of 15-0 and 14-0 have also featured in their title-winning campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​*Horncastle Town’s first team’s tough season continued with a 4-0 defeat at Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday.

Young full-back Fin Hipkin was a bright spark on an otherwise dismal afternoon as the Wongers suffered a loss which saw their opponents, who sit a place below them in the table, move to within two points.

Town lost three players to injury in the first half and went into the break 2-0 down.

There was a slight improvement in the second half but the home side finished comfortable 4-0 winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Bassham’s ten-man reserves, meanwhile, grabbed a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Pinchbeck United Development. Carl Smith converted from the penalty spot for Town.

The first team have a home fixture on Wednesday night (31st) against Barton Rovers in the Supplementary Cup at 7.45pm.Meanwhile,

*Here at the Horncastle News, we’re always keen to hear about your individual or team exploits and include them on our pages and online.

Perhaps you’ve had success in a competition and want to show off your stats and medals, or maybe your team has enjoyed some cup success or even just played their next game and your weekly reports are keeping people up to date with their progress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So why not get in touch with us and tell us what you’ve been up to?

E-mail us at [email protected] with details, photos and results of your exploits, as well as contact details so we can get back in touch with you for further information if required.