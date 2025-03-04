Horncastle use break to prepare for crucial run-in

John and Will Rawdon face a busy end to the campaign once Horncastle return to action.

​Horncastle Town joint-boss John Rawdon says he’s keen for his players to use yet another break from action effectively as they prepare for what will be a crucial final stage of the season.

​The Wongers last played in their County Cup quarter-final success over Louth Town Reserves on February 22, but now don’t have another game scheduled until March 15 when they go to Immingham Town.

It’s not the first time they’ve had a long break this season, with the effects of the weather and also a relatively small division meaning gaps in the schedule have been commonplace.

So Rawdon says it’s about ensuring the players are always ready to return to action, and in this case that will be for a flurry of games to take them to the end of the campaign.

He said: "It’s another break for us but the lads have been training really hard.

"We’ve had some internal training games, looking to prepare for the Immingham game.

"That will be a really tough game as they’re going well and are still in with a shout of the league title, so we expect a tough game but having given a good account of ourselves in the home game against them, there’s no reason why we can’t go there and look for a positive result and that’s what we’ll try and do.

"Ironically having had a full two weeks off we’ll then go into a run of three games in seven days, but to be honest that’s what I want and I want us to get a bit of momentum, get some points on the board and really start to pull ourselves off the bottom of the league.

"We’ve got between one and three games in hand on the sides above us, so two or three positive results in the next three or four games will see us come off the bottom and we can look for a positive run until the end of the season.”

Six of Horncastle’s last seven league games will be away from home, with the County Cup semi-finals yet to be drawn. They sit bottom-of-the-table on ten points but only five points behind eighth spot with games in hand on most above them.