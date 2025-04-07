Horncastle victory delights bosses

Toby Cotton scored for Horncastle in Saturday's win. Photo: Rob Savage.

​Joint-boss Will Rawdon says Saturday’s 2-1 win at Ruston Sports was fully deserved as the Wongers secured another three points.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The result made it two wins in three unbeaten games for Horncastle and moved them six points clear of the bottom two sides.

And Rawdon said he and his fellow joint-boss, brother John, were delighted with the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was a hard-fought win and proved our recent form was true and accurate despite our position near the bottom of the league.

"The win was a testament to our resilience, proving that we shouldn't be languishing near the relegation zone and can compete with anyone.

"However, the top teams in the league are consistent week in, week out so that is something we must aspire to achieve if we want to be successful. Ultimately the league doesn’t lie.

“We now have two league games left and a cup semi-final. We have just asked the lads to give everything they have got and then they can go enjoy their summers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadlock was broken on Saturday when a long ball into Horncastle’s final third was poorly dealt with, allowing Ruston’s Andrew Janssen to score the opener.

Several corners and a couple of good chances went amiss for Horncastle, including a brilliant save by Ruston’s goalkeeper who kept the scoreline intact with a goal-line save and tipping a fierce Deacon Lee strike over the crossbar.

The second-half saw the Wongers grow in confidence, gaining momentum as the match went on, and they eventually equalised with a brilliant volley from Toby Cotton inside the 18-yard box.

Horncastle then defended well to stay level as well as pushing Ruston back to gain more possession, before the winning goal came late on when Will Rawdon’s ball found Liam Cotton who finished well.

Horncastle now go to Lincoln United Development on Saturday who are bottom of the table with a game in hand.