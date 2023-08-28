​Hot shot Scott is Brigg’s hero in the FA Vase

​Scott Hutchinson hit a hat-trick for Brigg Town on Saturday as they made progress in the FA Vase.

Scott Hutchinson is congratulated after one of his goals. Photo: Brigg Town FC.

His goals proved key to the 3-2 win at Bacup Borough that put his side into the second qualifying round despite a second-half fightback from the hosts.

And with the Zebras having enjoyed a positive start to the season in the NCEL Division One too, Hutchinson was a happy man after Saturday’s win.

He told the club’s media channels: “I thought we started the game really well, maybe not as well as we thought we would as we've played better, but have gone in at half-time with three goals.

"In the second-half we nodded off a bit and were a bit sleepy but the boys have dug deep and we've managed to get the win and that's all that matters.

"I didn't get as much regular football last season but this year Brett has put trust in me and I'm hoping he can see I’m doing the job that needs to be done.

"Getting three goals today has helped massively and I'm enjoying my football at the club at the minute.”

Assistant manager Joe Lamplough echoed Hutchinson's feelings about the game.

He said: “It was a game of two halves.

"The first-half we controlled the game and Bacup were very direct in what they did, but we took control and Hutch finishing his chances like he did was brilliant.

"In the second-half we took our foot off the pedal a bit and it allowed them back into the game and it became a bit of a slog, but we hung in there and got the result which is the main thing and into the next round.”

Brigg were due to travel to Parkgate in the league on Tuesday night, after this week’s paper had gone to press, aiming to build on their fifth-place in the early standings.