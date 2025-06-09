Some fans may go for former EFL grounds, while others may prefer the laid back and family friendly feel of the likes of Wealdstone.

Modern venues like York City will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere and mixing with opposition fans for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for some.

There are a number of new experiences for away fans around the league with Carlisle, Morecambe, Boreham Wood, Scunthorpe United, Brackley Town and Truro CIty joining the league.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the National League according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars, running from most to least popular. (Truro City are missing due to no Google rating being available)

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite National League stadiums and why via our social media channels.

1 . Eastleigh 4.4 (641 reviews) Photo: Getty

2 . 4.4 (581 reviews) Photo: Boston United

3 . Morecambe 4.4 (437 reviews) Photo: Getty Images