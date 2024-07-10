Boston United's matchday experience has a favourable rating from the fans.Boston United's matchday experience has a favourable rating from the fans.
How fans view the matchday experience at Boston United's Jakemans Stadium ahead of new National League season, plus FC Halifax Town, Yeovil Town, Woking, Tamworth and Sutton United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
There’s a great mix of grounds in the National League right now.

From modern arenas such as Gateshead’s International Stadium, York City and the revamped Shay right down to ‘quainter’ grounds such as Braintree – there is plenty of variety.

There is also plenty of variety over the quality of food, car parking, stewarding, transport links and other factors that make for a good matchday experience.

There’s no definitive answer - but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the National League, according to ratings by fans on Google.

All ratings are out of five stars, with ratings accurate as of July 9.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite stadiums and why via our social media channels.

4.5 (21 reviews)

1. Moss Lane (Altrincham)

4.5 (21 reviews)Photo: Getty Images

Boston United 4.4 (506 reviews)

2. Boston United

Boston United 4.4 (506 reviews)Photo: Boston United

4.4 (17 reviews)

3. Stonebridge Road (Ebbsfleet United)

4.4 (17 reviews)Photo: Ryan Pierse

4.3 (1,704 reviews)

4. The Hive (Barnet)

4.3 (1,704 reviews)Photo: Alex Burstow

