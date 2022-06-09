A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

There’s some big clubs in League Two, big clubs who have had big attendances down the years.

But just how different would the current League Two table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance?

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

1. Bradford City - 39,146 Bradford's record crowd is 39,146 on 11 March 1911 against Burnley during the club's FA Cup winning run. It is the longest surviving attendance record at any league ground in the country. Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Doncaster Rovers - 37,099 37,099 against Hull City in Division Three (North) remains Doncaster's record crowd. It was set on 2nd October 1948. Photo: Getty Images

3. Leyton Orient - 34,345 Leyton Orient's record came in the FA Cup fourth round against West Ham United on 25th January 1964. Photo: Getty Images

4. Swindon Town - 32,000 Swindon - 32,000 vs Arsenal, FA Cup Third Round, 15th January 1972. Photo: Getty