How the new United Counties League Premier North will look following non-league reshuffle

The Football Association have announced the new non-league structure - including a new-look United Counties League North.
Melton Town and Skegness Town are among the 110 clubs to be promoted across steps five and six by the new system, worked out using points per game over the past two seasons, which were made null and void and curtailed respectively.
They will join Anstey Nomads, Boston Town, Eastwood CFC, Sleaford Town, Pinchbeck United, Newark, Selston, Leicester Nirvana, Loughborough University, Heather St John, Heanor, Quorn, Gresley, Long Eaton, Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United in the 18-team league.