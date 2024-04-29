Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Striker Declan Howe and all-action midfielder Bailey Conway cleaned up on the winners' front as supporters gathered to show their appreciation for the side's efforts, particularly in the outstanding second half of the season where Russ Wilcox's side won 13 of their 18 games played, drawing one.

The total of 40 points from 18, averaged out across the season show the strides Trinity have taken under Wilcox, as that return would have had the Holy Blues top of the pile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Wilcox paid tribute to his side, as he reflected on a positive end to the campaign, saying: “It has been an outstanding end to the season with us scoring 14 goals in our last four games and winning our last six at home - a terrific team effort.

Declan Howe and Bailey Conway with their awards. Photo by Yetunde Adegoke.

Wilcox also praised the individual award winners, Conway winning the Director's Player and Player's Player.

“Bailey has had a fantastic season in the heart of the midfield mainly alongside the experienced Bobby Johnson,” he said.

“His energy, drive and commitment to the team has been a joy to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He sets the standards high for the group regarding his hard work in and out of possession.

“His quality on the ball has improved, and he’s now the complete midfield player.”

Conway was the second of seven players that have so far committed to Gainsborough for the 2024/25 season.

The first renewal was Declan Howe and he scooped three awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning an incredible 28 goals in 35 games, he picked up Top Scorer; Manager's Player and Supporter's Player, as he goals helped propel the Holy Blues up the table.

“To make the impact he has on the team was just what I was looking for,” said Wilcox.

“His return, I think has surprised even Dec, For me his workrate for the team has been just as impressive, creating and scoring but also putting in the hard yards - in and out of possession.

“Bailey and Dec are both worthy winners in a brilliant season for the football club.”