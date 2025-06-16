Huge blow for Gainsborough Trinity as goal ace Dec Howe departs

Gainsborough Trinity were dealt a huge blow this week when free-scoring club talisman Declan Howe announced he was leaving to join a full time, unnamed National League side – but he left with the club's best wishes.

After his spectacular exploits with Trinity, it has been seen as a deserved move into full time football, two leagues higher than the Holy Blues, despite manager Russ Wilcox and the board's best efforts to persuade him to stay with a new deal.

Howe made it clear it wasn't about the money, but the opportunity to test himself at the highest level possible.

"Dec has been magnificent for our football club,” said Wilcox.

“It’s been a pleasure watching him develop and grow over the two seasons he has been with us.

“We as staff and players take small credit for what he has achieved as it’s a team sport and we can only be successful as one.

“Dec’s hunger to improve and score at an incredible rate is down to his superb attitude, application and ability.

“It’s disappointing for us to see him leave but he deserves to test himself at the higher level.

“I personally thank him for his outstanding contribution to our football club and wish him well in his next challenge. He’s been a pleasure to work with.”

From becoming Wilcox’s first signing for Trinity, the striker has been a virtual ever present, firing the goals that took the Holy Blues away from danger in his first season, finishing as the Golden Boot Winner for the Northern Premier League.

He finished runner-up the following season, as Trinity missed out on the play-offs by five points, but enjoyed a remarkable season in the cups.

His goals were instrumental in taking the Holy Blues to the Second Round of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in 72 years, and the last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy for the first time in 12 years.

Unmatched in the 2024/25 season, Howe topped the cup scoring charts - a sensational return – and for two seasons, he has been Trinity's talisman and goal scoring machine.

His goals, workrate, goals to game ratio and his infectious personality, have all gone a long way to making him a modern day Trinity legend.

Howe scored 26 goals in 36 league games in 2023/24 and 24 in 41 league games in 2024/25, totalling 50 in 77, which is 0.65 goals a game.

His total in 2024/25 was 38 in 54 games and he scored 14 goals in 13 cup games.