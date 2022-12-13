Louth Town are hoping to end the year top of the Christmas tree as a huge weekend looms for the title challengers in the Lincolnshire League Premier Division.

The White Wolves, in second place, are away at fourth-placed Nettleham while leaders Lincoln Moorlands Railway are away at third-placed Wyberton.

And, with a better goal difference than Moorlands, Louth know they could see out the year in top spot if Wyberton can win too.

Louth boss Carl Martin said: “It is a huge weekend for the league the week before Christmas.

Louth Town manager Carl Martin.

“We have got to deal with Nettleham away first and that is always a tough place to go. They are probably one of our bogey sides really.

“We have to keep our side of the bargain there, make sure we get the three points, and hope everything else will take care of itself.

“They beat us in the cup final last season. They are a really experienced, physical side who will be up there or thereabouts. But we will go there full of confidence and we will be looking to win it.

“Everyone is fit and raring to go. It will be the last game of the year so we want to finish this calendar year on a really big high and, hopefully, if results go our way we could be top of the tree at Christmas.”

However, Martin is having to work hard to avoid any rust on his players after a second weekend with a game.

Last week Sutton Bridge United pulled out of their Lincolnshire County Junior Cup last 16 just over 90 minutes from kick-off, unable to raise a side, and then Saturday's home clash with Appleby Frodingham was frozen off.

“It was another frustrating weekend,” he said.

“Obviously with the conditions and the weather it couldn't be helped. We left it as long as we could on Saturday morning but there was no way we could have played it.

“I think it was minus three or four when we went down at half nine. It was too dangerous. We have now not played for two weekends so it's not ideal preparation at all.

“We have trained a bit during the week and tried to keep everyone going, but you need games and momentum to keep a run going.”

