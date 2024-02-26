Hull City keeper David Robson answers late Gainsborough Trinity SOS call

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goals from Declan Howe, (2) skipper Dylan Cogill and Joe Stacey gave Trinity an invaluable victory on the road though Wilcox admitted to sleepless nights in the build-up as he found himself deprived of goalkeeper Dylan Wharton.

The long term loan keeper picked up a concussion in Trinity's previous victory over Basford.

“There were a few sleepless nights and Plans A, B, C, before we could get Plan A pushed through,” he said.

David Robson in Trinity action on Saturday. Picture by Mark Percy (Warrington Rylands).

“I've had David in with me before. I had him the last seven games of the season at Farsley, where he helped keep us in the league.

“He's a goalkeeper who should be playing higher. He's played League Two at Crawley and earlier this season he has been at Darlington, so he's a good lad and we are fortunate to have two very good goalkeepers with us for a month.”

Of his debut, Wilcox said: “He was outstanding on Saturday, making some key saves at key moments while it was 0-0 and swept up well.”

Robson signed on Friday and met his team mates for the first time on the coach to the game.

“It’s not the most usual of circumstances, meeting everyone like that, but I just had to crack on with it,” he said.

“The lads were good with me and it helped knowing a couple of the lads, having played at Farsley previously.”

Being mentally prepared for any challenge is something the now 22 year old is what prepared him ahead of this opportunity.

“You just have to be ready and mentally sharp so that when those moments or situations happen, you are in the best place physically and mentally to deal with them and hope that you come out on top in that moment,” he said.

“I got a phone call from Russ asking if I’d be interested and immediately told him I would be as I just want to play games of football.”