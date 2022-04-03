"I can't understand how we've not won that!" Scott Duxbury 'struggling' for words as Boston United held by Blyth Spartans

Scott Duxbury scored a late leveller as Boston United picked up a point against Blyth Spartans, but the defender was left questioning how the Pilgrims didn't win comfortably.

Manager Paul Cox believes the game 'should have been wrapped up in the first 35 minutes' and Duxbury, who marked his return to the side with a stoppage-time header - his first goal at the Jakemans Community Stadium - agrees.

"The chances we've created, it should have been six, seven, eight," he said.

"It's so frustrating at times, especially at home.

"I'm struggling for words after that performance, just one of those games where you can't understand how we've not won that."

United were comfortably on top throughout against the relegation battlers, Danny Elliott rattling the bar while a combination of desperate defending and poor finishing proved costly.

"I think with the squad we've got you've got to keep being honest, working hard and showing a desire to try to win games," Duxbury added after his side moved to within apoint of the play-off spot.

"Hopefully we'll start getting some luck soon and turn things around."

Duxbury has struggled for game time since the arrival of fellow left back Brad Nicholson, but was named in a patched-up defence on Saturday.

"I've been frustrated not to play in the last five games, not knowing why I've been out the team," Duxbury added.

"But I'm an honest player and I'll work hard in training.

"It's the gaffer's decision at the end of the day. I love it here, I've got a good bond with the fans."

