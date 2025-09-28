Boston United saw a 1-0 lead slip away in stoppage-time at Sutton United.

The battling Pilgrims were held to a 1-1 draw in South London after conceding in the fourth minute of added time.

And the Boston boss admitted it was a goal he was not surprised to see his under the cosh side concede.

“We were fortunate to be 1-0 up and I felt the goal was coming,” he said.

“If we had won it would have been a robbery. We invited pressure and were loose in our play. There were a lot of players that were tired. Wednesday took its toll on us and you could see that.

“We spent too much of the game on the back foot and defending our own box.

“When we had the chance to relieve pressure, our quality, our hold up play, our decision-making just wasn't there.

“We have got to be better with the ball and ask for better quality and decision-making.

“We wanted and needed the second goal, we didn't get it and we were always vulnerable.”

But Coughlan admitted he was content to take the point having picked up three points in midweek against Braintree Town.

“In fairness we have come away with a point we probably didn't deserve,” he added. “I have got to be pleased with four points in a week.

“I have got to be pleased with them but I have got to keep asking for improvements. We could do with a few more bodies to come in and help us, to relieve the pressure because it is the same faces each week..

“I have to accept the point, although it's difficult when you lose a goal that late and it actually feels like a defeat.”

Chances were at a premium early on, with United fielding an unchanged starting XI following Wednesday's victory over Braintree Town.

The Pilgrims took the lead when Matty Carson lined up a 20-yard free-kick and arrowed the ball beyond a static Jack Sims.

Sutton responded with Jayden Harris blasting goalwards - with Rhys Lovett making a flying save to his right. Noa Boutin's left-wing cross was subsequently headed against the post by Brandon Njoku.

United introduced Alex Lankshear and Jordy Hiwula 10 minutes in the second half and it was the latter who sent a header over the bar after meeting Kieren Donnelly's cross from the right.

As the match ticked into seven minutes of added time, the Pilgrims had a glorious chance to kill off the contest but Dylan Hill was only able to fire off target after rounding a wandering Sims outside his box.

Sutton levelled when David Ogbonna saw his cross from the right loop up off Hiwula and spin high over the head of Lovett.

Boston's number one preserved a point in the last act of the game with a stunning low save to his left to deny Taylor.