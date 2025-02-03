Boss Graham Coughlan was left fuming after Boston United exited the FA Trophy at Spennymoor Town.

Frustrated Graham Coughlan feels some of his Boston United players need to take a good hard look at themselves in the mirror.

The Pilgrims boss was left bitterly disappointed by the performance of some of his side after they bowed out of the FA Trophy at Spennymoor Town on spot-kicks.

Jacob Hazel and Jai Rowe had fired the Pilgrims into a seemingly unassailable lead, only for old adversaries Glen Taylor and Rob Ramshaw to force penalties.

Despite Tony Weston scoring and Cameron Gregory making one save, home keeper Brad James saved from Jimmy Knowles, Sam Osborne and Zak Mills to see his side through.

“I was surprised at how poor we were and how inept some were on the pitch,” he said.

“I have to hold my tongue because I'm really annoyed with what I have witnessed.

“And this is from people who knock on my door and tell me they can play football and should be in the team.

“Then they give you that back. That has happened to me three times since I walked through the door.

“Unless I change it, it will keep happening to me. One or two will go away from the game thinking they did ok and that’s the scary thing.

“They did ok last week, but they didn't do ok this week. That’s where they are as players. I will get the stick, it will be my fault.

“ I understand all that, that’s the position I am in, but you can’t keep blaming the manager, you can't keep making excuses.

“Sometimes you have to look in the mirror. If that's the best you can offer then I don't know where one or two will go in their careers.”

Gregory made early saves to deny Corey McKeown and Taylor but the first half was a stop-start affair in the Durham winter sunshine.

The Pilgrims ramped up their performance after the break and took the lead in the 55th minute when Hazel diverted the ball home from close-range.

Rowe went one better four minutes later when he thumped home a powerful header from another Ward flag-kick.

The hosts made a double change and were back in the contest two minutes later, with Taylor rolling the ball home from inside the penalty area.

Taylor subsequently rattled the post, before Ramshaw levelled with 12 minutes to play following an incisive Moors break.

Taylor and Matty Dolan got Spennymoor off to a successful start in the shootout, although Aidan Rutledge was denied by Gregory and Olly Dyson rattled the bar. Only Weston was on target for the Pilgrims, with James' saves to deny Knowles, Osborne and Mills proving decisive.