Jacob Hazel's brace gave Boston United victory at South Shields.

The Pilgrims followed a 1-1 draw at leaders Tamworth with a 2-1 win at South Shields following a brace by Jacob Hazel.

“ It was a very good win, it is a big week for the club,” said the United boss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We pressed really well in the first half and created lots of chances. We were excellent in the first half.

“Jacob (Hazel) took his goals really well. It was a really important second goal for us.

“Numbers are coming back so we can make use of the full squad which is very important at this stage of the season.

“We came overnight and it really helped. We had good togetherness at our evening meal and we had no travel in our legs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were excellent at Tamworth and to back that up with three points on the road is very important to us."The Pilgrims opened like an express train and Keziah Martin's ninth minute drive nestled narrowly wide.

Jimmy Knowles then rifled agonisingly wide from range, before Martin Woods squared for Hazel to roll United into the lead.

United failed to deal with Mackenzie Heaney's 29th minute corner and Dillon Morse headed home to level for Shields.

The home side should have gone in front when Martin Smith sprung the offside trap but fluffed his lines in attempting to tee up Martin, rather than shooting himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miles Boney made a pair of incredible saves to keep out Hazel and Knowles before the break.

United were undeterred though - with Brad Nicholson teeing up Hazel to cleverly dink the ball over Boney and squeeze it blissfully underneath the crossbar to hand the visitors a half-time lead.