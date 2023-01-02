Tre Mitford's debut goal was in vain as Boston United suffered a second successive festive season defeat to King's Lynn Town on New Year's Day.

Having been beaten 2-0 at home by Lynn on Boxing Day courtesy of two late goals, the Linnets were in control earlier in this contest - with Olly Scott opening the scoring in the 11th minute and Adam Crowther doubling the lead seven minutes before the break.

Mitford emerged as a second half substitute and reduced the arrears six minutes into added time - after Aaron Jones had been sent off for the title-chasing hosts.

Boss Ian Culverhouse said: “It is not good enough. The two goals we gave away are preventable.

“We gave it a go in the second half but it wasn’t good enough. We have to to be more streetwise, it’s time we start improving in the areas where we are making errors.

“It was a game lacking in quality. I can’t remember a lot of saves made by the keepers.

“We end up picking the ball out of the net twice, but there wasn’t any sustained pressure.

“We have got to push on now and grow up quickly. We have to realise what is in front of us. It is about pushing the club higher up the league now.”

King's Lynn (3-5-2): Paul Jones; Adam Crowther, Josh Coulson, Tyler Denton; Aaron Jones, Michael Clunan, Theo Widdrington, Ben Stephens (Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain 66), Olly Scott; Gold Omotayo (Ken Charles 55), Josh Barrett (Zain Walker 90). Subs (not used): Kyle Callan-McFadden, Sam Blair (gk).

Boston (3-4-1-2): Sam Long; Zak Mills, Shaun Pearson, Ben Pollock; Keenan Ferguson, Tom Platt, Sam McLintock (Will Atkinson 58), Harry Lewis (Tre Mitford 46); Scott Pollock; Jordan Burrow, Jake Wright (Joe Starbuck 77). Subs (not used): Luke Shiels, Tom Solanke.

Referee: Michael Robertson-Tant.

