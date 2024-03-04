Ian Culverhouse labels Boston United’s defeat at home to Spennymoor Town as ‘not good enough.’

Boston slipped to another disappointing home defeat. Pic: Chris Bray,.

Town goalkeeper Brad James performed heroics - including two second half penalty saves - as Boston United slipped to defeat.

James denied Martin Woods and Deji Sotona from 12 yards, after the Moors had raced into a two-goal lead either side of half-time through Corey McKeown and ex-Pilgrim Ben Pollock.

“We were really poor in the final third,” said the Boston boss. “They have had two actions in our box and came away with the win. It’s not good enough.

“We had numerous chances, missed two penalties, and hit the bar and the post - we have to take our chances.

“Not to score one of the penalties is really poor on our behalf.

“We have to make sure we are taking the chances that we are creating, we are creating enough chances to win two games.”

Jai Rowe did reduce the arrears in stoppage time, but United were left to rue missed chances for the likes of Adam Marriott, Jimmy Knowles, Sam Smart and Brad Nicholson on an extraordinary afternoon at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Moors took a 12th minute lead when McKeown smashed home from 25 yards.

The Pilgrims started the second half brightly, with Knowles striking the post, before Nicholson fired a gilt-edged chance over the bar from six yards.

Spennymoor made the points safe nine minutes into the half when Pollock slammed home from a corner

United were awarded their first spot-kick when John Lufudu bundled over Knowles and James brilliantly denied Woods.

Pollock was later penalised for handball, with Sotona also seeing his penalty saved.