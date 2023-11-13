Ian Culverhouse praises Boston United players after win over Hereford FC

Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse praised his players following the battling 1-0 win over Hereford FC.

Jimmy Knowles hit the winner in the 37th minute with a long-range beauty.

The Pilgrims were good value for their victory, but did require a sensational last-gasp save from Cameron Gregory to thwart Jason Cowley.

“The first 40 minutes were excellent,” said Culverhouse. “We threatened and moved the ball around really well and created some good openings.

Jimmy Knowles celebrates his winner.

“I'm so pleased for Jimmy to score, you saw a reaction from Jimmy after that game and the confidence starting to come back into his play.

“Our front two have worked so hard and put in a real shift, they were excellent.

“They are a really good young group. I am so proud of them.

“It is still early in the season and every team is looking for consistency, you can climb fast if you put a few wins together.”

Match-winner Knowles added it was great to finally score again.

“I’m buzzing to be honest,” he said. “As a striker you want to score and recently i haven’t scored.

“As soon as I got the ball I decided to hit it. We try to break teams down, especially at home, and there isn’t much space to play with. When we get that half yard we just need to have a go.”

United played well before the break and forced a succession of corners, with Keziah Martin forcing Pond into his first save in the 33rd minute.

The Pilgrims edged ahead four minutes later when Knowles sailed home a beauty from 25 yards which left Pond motionless.

Knowles crashed another effort off target before the break, with Aurio Teixeira repeating the feat at the other end.

Yusifu Ceesay's cross was glanced on to the post by Cowley after the break, before Martin Woods rattled the Hereford crossbar with a 30-yard free-kick.

Kelsey Mooney crashed an effort off target, in between Jai Rowe and Woods both succumbing to injury.