Ian Culverhouse was happy with his side's commitment in the draw with Aldershot. Pic: D.R.Dawson Photography.

Boston United boss Ian Culverhouse admits he is proud of his side’s wholehearted commitment this season.

The battling Pilgrims secured another useful point in a 1-1 draw at home to Aldershot after fighting back from a goal down.

Aldershot took a 29th minute lead through Josh Barrett before Marcus Dewhurst intervened Dan Mooney's spot-kick and subsequent follow-up.

But never-say-die United refused to give up and rescued a point through Jacob Hazel’s 72 minute strike.

“We were really really good and should have won the game,” said a delighted Culverhouse.

“To go 1-0 down in this league with the response we got is superb.

“We just want to be competitive in this league, it's hard to win any game but we are giving all we can at the moment.

“Every point at this level is a massive point and it will be all the way through.

“It's the performances as well. After the first three games we reevaluated and we have come on really strong since then.

“It will test us in this league and we just have to keep putting in the same effort.

“We have always wanted to be competitive and we are at the moment.

“We are a hardworking side that won't give up and is competitive right to the last minute, and that's all I can ask.”

United's afternoon was marred by an early injury for left-back Mitch Roberts with suspected ankle ligament damage.

Aldershot edged in front after United failed to clear their lines, with Barrett curling home a beauty from 20 yards.

United responded with Hazel lifting an effort high and wide from six yards - before winning a penalty courtesy of a Christian Maghoma foul.

Dewhurst spectacularly denied Mooney twice in quick succession to keep his side in front.

Dewhurst made a fine save to keep out Weston after the break, while Hazel saw a goal ruled out for offside.

However, the Pilgrims finally levelled in the 73rd minute when Hazel rifled home an angled strike after Dewhurst had turned aside another Weston shot.