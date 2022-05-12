"I'd love to do it again!" Boston United's Danny Elliott knows what it takes to win promotion the hard way

Boston United goal machine Danny Elliott knows all about winning promotion the hard hard way - and he's desperate to do it two seasons in a row.

The Pilgrims striker was part of the Hartlepool United squad which won promotion to the Football League last season, converting from the spot as his side beat Torquay United 5-4 on penalties in the play-off final.

But those wild scenes at Bristol City's Ashton Gate was the culmination of three tough games, Pools beating Bromley 3-2 in the eliminator round and sneaking a 1-0 success at Stockport County in the semis.

And if Elliott is to repeat last season's feat with Boston then it will once again take three knockout victories, beginning with tonight's trip to Kidderminster Harriers (KO 7.45pm).

"Last season when I got in the play-offs with Hartlepool we had to do quarter-final, semi-final, final so I know it's possible," Elliott said.

"I'd love to do it again and we'll give it our best go on Thursday."

Elliott netted United's second in Saturday's 2-0 win at Farsley Celtic, which secured a top-seven finish.

Danny Elliott wants to add to his 28 Boston United goals... but he wants promotion more. Photo: Oliver Atkin

That took his tally to 28 goals in 50 appearances.

The forward would love to become the first Pilgrims to reach 30 goals in a season since Dayle Southwell in 2015, but wants promotion even more.

"We did an interview and I said 30. I'd love to get there but to be honest it's all about winning," he added.

"Last year with Hartlepool, it was just about results and doing it as a team to be honest."

The Pilgrims’ eliminator at Kidderminster is not all-ticket, but supporters are advised to buy in advance with prices rising by £2 on the night.

Tickets can be bought here.

