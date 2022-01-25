"I'm more concerned about getting three points!" The Paul Cox era begins as Boston United host Farsley Celtic tonight

The Paul Cox era begins tonight. Photo: Peter Short

Paul Cox admits it will be a 'special' moment when he takes charge of his first match as Boston United manager - but he's more bothered about winning.

The new boss met with the squad for the first time last night, ahead of this evening's arrival of Farsley Celtic (KO 7.45pm).

"I've been in this game a long time and it's always special when you come to a new club," Cox told Boston United's YouTube channel.

"I tend to shy away from the razzmatazz but every time you go into a club it's always nice.

"(It will) be better when then final whistle goes if we get three points as that's what it's all about for me.

"All the passion and build up is ok for some people, but I'm more concerned about getting three points."

Boston have picked up just two points from their past five National League North matches, dropping out of the play-offs following Saturday's draw at Spennymoor Town.

But victory tonight over the side second bottom could see United move back into the top seven.

"I think, you look at the stats of late, two points from the last 15 (available), which isn't ideal really but you look at where we are and the group we've got and there's something to attack there.

"It's something I'm looking forward to, finish the season well and everything to play for."

Cox watched Saturday's draw at The Brewery Field from the stands, saying the experience 'highlighted things I think we can get better at'.

But having never managed any of the current squad before, the new boss says everyone will have their chance to impress.

"It is a clean slate," he said. "People talk about managers coming and going but sometimes it's a little bit of a grate for players; they'll be thinking 'am I going to be at the club? Will the manager like me?'

"It's a little bit stressful for the players, but more than anything we've got a good group here.

"Everyone will be judged on performances on the field."

James Hanson will be ineligible to play this evening as he is currently on loan from Farsley.

Jake Wright jnr and Andi Thanoj are suspended while Jake Wright snr, Jordan Burrow, Scott Garner, Jordan Preston and Jay Rollins.

