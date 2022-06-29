"I'm probably the only one!" Boston United striker Jordan Burrow keen to report back for pre-season training

Jordan Burrow is hoping for a good season. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United’s new-look squad will pull their boots on again on Saturday, as Paul Cox begins put his players through the motions.

Few footballers enjoy reporting back from their summer holidays knowing the balls will remain in the bag, with running often the early focus as players look to regain peak fitness.

But after a frustrating second half to last season, the United striker cannot wait to be back amongst his teammates once again.

Burrow pulled up with a calf injury during December's 4-1 FA Trophy victory over Kidderminster Harriers.

He returned in March, but in his fifth match back a nasty challenge from Chorley's Andy Halls ended his campaign with an ankle injury.

"I've never been injured in my career before," Burrow said.

"Then I got injured around Christmas from nothing really, just pushing off on my calf.

"There were long hours in the gym, battling away to get fit.

"I came back quicker than I thought, to be honest, worked hard and then had three or four games, got in my groove and that happened.

"It was a really bad tackle. It could have been avoided but it was a bad tackle.

"I can't dwell on that. Hopefully I got my two injuries behind me and I can have a normal season I'm used to."

After featuring in just five of the final 30 games of the campaign, Burrow is desperate to get back to normality.

He added: "I'm hoping for a good pre-season and a full season.

"My aim is to have a full pre-season under my belt and be back ready to go.

"That's the aim. I'm on the right track.