Impressive Boston United pick up third win after easing past Warrington Town

The Pilgrims were excellent for long spells against Warrington and led through Kelsey Mooney's 36th minute opener.

United sealed the deal with a sensational long-range strike from Keziah Martin in the 66th minute to kick-off the Bank Holiday weekend in style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a complete performance,” he said. “We were in good control against a good side

Boston eased to victory. PIC: Tim Hoff.

“They have come up and have a lot of confidence. That was a real high quality complete performance and I’m really chuffed for the players.

“Kelsey and Jimmy (Knowles) up top have been outstanding for us and will always be a threat.

“The second goal knocked the stuffing out of them as they were getting some impetus in the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The youngsters have come in to cover injuries and have not let us down. They have really stepped up and helped and are a big part of what we are trying to build here.”

Keaton Ward's eighth minute cutback was lofted over the crossbar by Mooney, while United's number 9 was denied by a Tony Thompson save.

Warrington had chances too - with Connor Woods and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts both firing wide - but United took the lead nine minutes before the break, with Zak Mills and Ward involved heavily to allow Mooney to score.

Ward came close to United's second goal just after the break, sending Martin's nod-down narrowly wide, while Mooney had a goal chalked off for a tight offside call following an excellent move involving Sam McLintock at the outset.

United ultimately put the game beyond their visitors with a sublime long-range strike from Marti, who had earlier crashed a similar effort over the North Stand.