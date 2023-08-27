They deserved to go through to the next round of the FA Vase after a much improved and more incisive second-half display saw them beat Blackstones 3-1.

Blackstones looked the better side in the first, although there were few good chances to speak of.

The visitors took the lead after 45 minutes when a long ball out from Zane Millar in defence found Beeson on the right. He cut inside and fired home inside the near post.

Lee Beeson was on the scoresheet.

Five minutes into first half stoppage time, Boston doubled their advantage. Adams won a free kick on the edge of the box and Maddison curled the free kick in to the keeper’s right.

Blackstones must have counted themselves unlucky not to be at least level at half-time, but although they pulled one back after 55 minutes through Kyle Rowell, Town were much better after the interval.

Adams restored the 2-goal cushion after 65 minutes after good build up play on the right. Dan Worthington ghosted into the box and squared for Adams to fire into the roof of the net.

Martyn Bunce's side had further chances. After 77 minutes, Beeson ran and crossed from the right, but Bayliss, with the chance to put the game to bed, blazed his volley too high. Three minutes later Harry Limb saw his effort tipped over the bar from close range.